DONALD TRUMP's would-be assassin, THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS, bought 50 rounds of ammunition hours before shooting at his rally

Monday, July 15, 2024 - Donald Trump's would-be assassin reportedly purchased 50 rounds of ammunition just hours before the shooting at his rally over the weekend.
This was revealed in a new bombshell report
by CNN as the Secret Service faces mounting questions over how the
20-year-old managed to get just 130 yards from where Trump was speaking in
Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13.
Crooks shot Trump in the ear with an AR-style rifle his
father purchased legally.
Multiple witnesses have said they warned law enforcement
that a gunman was crawling on the building but didn't respond before he started
shooting.
The roof where Crooks lay down with his weapon was flagged
as a security concern, and was swept by local law enforcement not the Secret
Service.
One bullet clipped the former president's ear, but his
campaign says he is ‘fine.’
A turn of his head to look at the jumbotron where
charts of immigration statistics were on screen may have saved his life,
according to his aides and analyses of the bullet's path.
Former fire chief Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed in the
crosshairs of the attack as he protected his wife and two daughters. David
Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, sustained critical injuries but are now
listed as 'stable.' All three are Pennsylvania natives.
Crooks reportedly donated $15 in January 2021 to a
progressive group that backed President Joe Biden.
