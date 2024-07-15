Video shows the moment 20-year-old THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS opened fire on DONALD TRUMP at his rally in Pennsylvania

Monday, July 15, 2024 - A Mobile phone footage captured the moment 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at the Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania.
The gunman was seen lying out on his belly on a roof,
seconds before he aimed and fired shots into the crowd before he got met with
incoming bullets fired by a Secret Service sharpshooter.
Thomas attempted to assassinate former President
Donald Trump, firing several shots and killing at least one spectator, federal
and local law enforcement agencies said.
Trump was quickly bundled off stage and into a waiting
vehicle. Blood was clearly visible on his ear and face as protection officers
rushed him away.
In a post to his Truth Social network, Trump, who has since
returned home to New Jersey, said a bullet pierced the "upper part"
of his right ear.
Corey Comperatore, 50, a former chief of the Buffalo
Township Volunteer Fire Company, was identified as the sole victim fatally shot
by Crooks during Saturday's attempt in Butler. Two other people were injured
and are stable.
The shooter used a semiautomatic rifle, three senior U.S.
law enforcement officials said based on what was found at the scene.
Investigators are looking into whether the gun belonged to his father and had
been purchased legally, according to two senior law enforcement officials.
He is believed to have fired eight shots before he was taken
down, said an official, citing preliminary findings.
Multiple suspicious canisters or containers were found in
the shooter’s vehicle, but it’s unclear whether they were functional as
incendiary or explosive devices, two officials said.
