FBI finds bombs in TRUMP shooter THOMAS CROOKS MATTHEWS' car and home

Monday, July 15, 2024 - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has revealed that Donald Trump's would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks had explosives in the car when he drove to the Pennsylvania rally and used a firearm purchased by his father.
Authorities found the 'explosive devices' in the
20-year-old's vehicle and home after Secret Service agents shot and k!lled him
seconds after he opened fire on the former president, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
Matthew Crooks, 53, legally purchased the AR-15 that his son
used to attempt to assassinate Trump on Saturday.
Thomas Crooks killed one rallygoer, Corey Comperatore, and
critically injured two others who are being treated at Allegheny General
Hospital in Pittsburgh while attempting to kill Trump.
A bullet struck the former president in his right ear but
his campaign says he is 'fine.'
Crooks, who graduated high school just two years ago,
reportedly parked his vehicle near the rally site in Butler, Pennsylvania on
Saturday before scaling to the roof of a nearby industrial manufacturing
building to carry out his attack.
Authorities claim that after police received multiple reports of suspicious packages near where the shooter parked his car it prompted them to dispatch bomb technicians.
Investigators worked well into the night to make sure the
scene was clear, which included searching Crooks' home and speaking with his
family.
The FBI search led to the discovery of more bombs in the
family's Bethel Park home, according to reports.
Members of the community where Crooks is believed to have
lived with his parents were swarmed by police and the Secret Service on Sunday
morning.
Crooks was killed by USSS seconds after opening fire on the
former president and presumed Republican presidential nominee on Saturday.
The would-be assassin was a registered Republican and a 2022
high school graduate. Records show Crooks donated on the day of the 2020
inauguration to a progressive group backing President Joe Biden.
Crooks sh0t at Trump with an AR-style rifle from a rooftop
130 yards from the rally stage in Butler just before 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.
