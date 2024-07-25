“GACHAGUA is a dead man walking,” - AHMEDNASIR says as he reveals how RUTO has killed the DP politically after nominating RAILA ODINGA’s allies in the cabinet.





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has claimed President William Ruto's move to appoint Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) members in the cabinet is one way of killing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s political career.

In a post on X on Thursday, Ahmednasir stated that Gachagua is now a political orphan since none of his closest allies were appointed to the cabinet, despite the Mt. Kenya region holding 7 out of 21 cabinet slots.

Ahmednasir said the biggest political winner in the ‘cabinet game of chess’ is President William Ruto, as he has successfully wooed the Nyanza and Western region electorates by rewarding former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, respectively.

Here is what Ahmednasir wrote on his X page.

“DP @rigathi is the biggest casualty in the reconstituted cabinet/government. DP Gachagua is a dead man walking!

"He is a fatally wounded man and I think he will die of his wounds before 2027.

"Even though 37% of the cabinet are from Mt Kenya, none remotely owes any allegiance to him.

"In fact, he doesn't have a single ally in the cabinet.

"To say the man from Mathira is in his political death throes is not an exaggeration of his dire political fortunes.

"Further, President Ruto by bringing ODM into his government has created a stronger rival in government.

"This coupled with the elevated stature of Hon @MusaliaMudavadi simply makes Gachagua's position plainly untenable.

"I want to maintain some "constructive ambiguity" but to have a draft copy of the political obituary of Gachagua ready for publication at short notice isn't that outlandish,”

