DIDMUS BARASA blasts GACHAGUA as he accuses the DP of ‘sponsoring’ the protesters who stormed Kenya’s Parliament – LOOK!





Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of being behind the youthful revolutionists who stormed the Kenyan Parliament on June 25, 2024.

Speaking in Bungoma County on Saturday, Barasa remarked that Gachagua’s continued talks of shares in the government had infuriated the youth, leading to the breach at parliament that saw several protesters killed and others wounded.

“The talks about shares (by DP Gachagua and inflammatory remarks about the one man, one shilling one vote which proposes that development should follow the population are what infuriated the Gen Zs to storm parliament looking for us.”

During the public address attended by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Barasa also criticized Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, accusing him of becoming Gachagua’s mouthpiece in advancing divisive remarks.

Barasa, elected on a UDA party ticket, blamed Gachagua for exacerbating the challenges of uniting the party’s elected leaders and the Mount Kenya region leaders.

The outspoken lawmaker further hailed Ruto for working with the opposition politicians, stating that it was time for the Kenya Kwanza government to observe how ODM chairman John Mbadi would raise revenue without increasing taxes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST