RAILA ODINGA‘s men still believe GACHAGUA was behind the Gen Z protests – See what ROBERT ALAI said





Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s lieutenants still believe that the ongoing protests by Gen Zs are sponsored by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, blasted Gen Zs, describing them as a rudderless middle class who refused to vote during the 2022 presidential election.

Alai, in a post on X, said the Gen Z who are protesting are being supported by Kenya's working class who refused to vote for their ideal candidate during the 2022 presidential election.

They are now using the anger of Gen Zs, which was instigated by Gachagua, to fight proxy wars.

Alai, a close ally of Raila Odinga, said voting in Kenya should be mandatory like in Australia, Belgium, Greece, Peru, Uruguay, Singapore, and Argentina to avoid future anarchy by Gen Zs.

“Like in Australia, Belgium, Greece, Peru, Uruguay, Singapore, and Argentina, voting should be compulsory in Kenya.

"Many working-class Kenyans didn’t vote and so they are using the “anger of Gen Zs” which was instigated by Gachagua to fight proxy wars.

"The over 8 million who didn’t vote are feeling more angered than those who came out to vote.

"Let’s make failure to vote a punishable offense,” Alai wrote on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST