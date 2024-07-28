RAILA ODINGA will never betray Kenyans – ATWOLI tells Gen Zs to shut up and listen to the old man

Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has blasted Gen Zs for castigating ODM chief Raila Odinga, following the nomination of some senior members of the ODM party to cabinet positions.
Speaking in Kisumu on Saturday, Atwoli
indicated that the nominations signify the spirit of multiparty politics, where
members of the opposition can also assist the government in delivering on its
agenda.
"These people who were saying that Raila is now working in government where they were when he was fighting for multi-party politics?
"Those are passengers who do not know what it
takes to run a country and have stability, Raila will never betray
Kenyans," Atwoli said.
Atwoli further called President
William Ruto to ensure appraisal of members of his cabinet to weed out
non-performers.
"And we want to tell the president, we should have CSs reviewed either 3 months or 6 months because we cannot have CSs who all they know how to do is talk down on Kenyans.
"You must
look at them so that we don't see a repeat of what happened with the Gen Zs
recently because what they are asking for is service delivery," he noted.
President Ruto and Raila Odinga have faced backlash from Kenyans following the nomination of four ODM members into the cabinet: Nominated MP John Mbadi (Treasury), Ugunja MP James Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy), and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs Development).
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments