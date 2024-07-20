JOHO and MBADI deconstruct KALONZO as they accuse him of collaborating with GACHAGUA and trying to paint RAILA as a traitor – Look!





Saturday, July 20, 2024 – The fallout in Azimio has taken another turn.

This is after ODM leaders accused Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his friends of trying to set up their leader Raila Odinga against Kenyans, especially the Gen Zs, over his move to work with President William Ruto.

During the ODM delegates meeting, former Mombasa Governor and ODM co-deputy principal Hassan Joho voiced strong support for engaging with Ruto just as Raila had indicated.

He accused Kalonzo of collaborating with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and trying to paint Raila as a traitor.

“We must identify what works for us as ODM. We are the bigger party in Azimio and we cannot be bullied,” Joho declared, accusing Musyoka of trying to paint Odinga as a traitor while simultaneously collaborating with Gachagua.

On his part, ODM National Chairman John Mbadi delivered a scathing critique of their Azimio partners, accusing them of dishonesty.

According to Mbadi, Kalonzo, and other Azimio partners are using Raila to undermine President William Ruto without including him in their power plans.

“This country must talk. Our partners in Azimio are dishonest. We have children and we have a country to save for them,” Mbadi stated.

Division within Azimio emerged after Ruto announced a six-day multi-sectoral dialogue forum which Raila welcomed but his Azimio partners rejected.

The Kenyan DAILY POST