Back to the streets? Rapper MADTRAXX’s ex-wife has turned into a party animal after divorce (PHOTO).

Monday, July 29, 2024 - Rapper Madtraxx’s ex-wife, Salma Hussein, seems to have turned into a party animal after their marriage crumbled.
Salma went public about their troubled
marriage in June this year and accused the popular rapper of subjecting her to
physical abuse.
She shared several photos that appeared to
show evidence of severe physical abuse, including a black eye, swollen face, and
hand bruises.
“Never have I thought I’ll be beaten in my
life… but I married an animal!! Y’all superstar Madtraxx,” she wrote.
Madtraxx responded to the allegations of being
an abuser and said his estranged wife was attempting to revisit an old
situation and that he had already closed the chapter and was unwilling to add
fuel to the fire.
He further revealed that they were not living
together after their marriage crumbled.
Salma was spotted in one of the entertainment
joints in the city enjoying life with her slay queen friend.
See photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
