Back to the streets? Rapper MADTRAXX’s ex-wife has turned into a party animal after divorce (PHOTO).





Monday, July 29, 2024 - Rapper Madtraxx’s ex-wife, Salma Hussein, seems to have turned into a party animal after their marriage crumbled.

Salma went public about their troubled marriage in June this year and accused the popular rapper of subjecting her to physical abuse.

She shared several photos that appeared to show evidence of severe physical abuse, including a black eye, swollen face, and hand bruises.

“Never have I thought I’ll be beaten in my life… but I married an animal!! Y’all superstar Madtraxx,” she wrote.

Madtraxx responded to the allegations of being an abuser and said his estranged wife was attempting to revisit an old situation and that he had already closed the chapter and was unwilling to add fuel to the fire.

He further revealed that they were not living together after their marriage crumbled.

Salma was spotted in one of the entertainment joints in the city enjoying life with her slay queen friend.

