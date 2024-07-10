The moment angry residents in Murang’a overpowered police officers and stormed a police station, where they beat a murder suspect to death (VIDEO).


Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - There was drama after an angry mob stormed Gachocho police station in Murang’a on Wednesday afternoon and overwhelmed police before breaking into the cells.

The incident happened after the mob learnt that a murder suspect accused of killing his brother on Tuesday night had been locked up there.

They engaged police in running battles, demanding that the suspect be released to them.

Police officers deployed to contain the mob lobbed tear gas and used rubber bullets, but tear gas ran out after a long-running battle.

The mob overpowered police and pelted their vehicles with stones, before breaking into the cells, fishing out the suspect, and beating him to death.

Watch the video.

