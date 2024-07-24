Detectives arrest a four-man gang that broke into a parked vehicle in Langata and stole Ksh 850,000 - CCTV footage exposed them badly.





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - In yet another operation intended to cleanse our streets of notorious thugs known for stealing from locked motor vehicles, a team of detectives drawn from the Nairobi regional headquarters has arrested a four-man gang that stole Ksh 850,000 from a locked motor vehicle in Langata.

The arrest is a culmination of painstaking investigations arising from a report at Langata police station where a resident of South C- Green Estate 2 lost part of the money that he had withdrawn from a local bank on July 17, 2024.

It happened that the victim had left the money inside his locked motor vehicle and proceeded to shop at Uchumi supermarket in Langata only to return and find his vehicle having been broken into and all the money he had stashed in a Khaki envelope missing.

On reviewing CCTV footage from an adjacent business premise, it was established that the four-man gang onboard a white Suzuki Swift Reg. No. KDB 771T had been captured breaking into his car and taking off with his money.

Taking the bull by its horns, the detectives drawn from the elite CRIB and the Operations units launched investigations culminating in the arrest of Shaban Maingi Rashid, Steve Malvin Njagi, Johnson Muisyo Mbingu, and Mashud Onyango Dax alias Sudi.

At the time of arrest, the four were onboard a Suzuki Swift Reg. No. KDH 154B but upon further search, the detectives recovered a master key and retrieved another set of number plates KDP 989N from inside the vehicle that also matched the vehicle’s insurance details.

The detectives have further established that one of the arrested thugs Shaban Maingi Rashid has previously been arrested for similar offenses within Langata area and has ongoing cases before court.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.