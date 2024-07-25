Netizens amazed by NGINA KENYATTA’s humility as she is spotted at an entertainment joint and urge CHARLENE RUTO to be humble like her (VIDEO).

Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter Ngina was spotted at the Replay Lounge and Bistro where she had attended a listening party for musician Ndegz’s soon-to-be-released EP.
A video of Ngina’s appearance at
the party quickly spread across social media, with many users expressing their
surprise and admiration.
Many people noted how Ngina is
humble despite her family’s wealth and prominence in Kenyan politics.
They compared her with President
Ruto’s daughter Charlene whose character is not admired by many Kenyans.
Watch the trending video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
