DENNIS ITUMBI’s daughter, KEYSHA, whom he has neglected since birth is now 5 years old - No DNA needed! She is a carbon copy of ITUMBI (PHOTOs).







Monday, July 1, 2024 - President William Ruto's spanner boy, Dennis Itumbi, has a daughter called Keysha, whom he has neglected since birth.

Itumbi’s baby mama, Irene Karimi, took him to court some time back and demanded child support.

She asked the court to compel Itumbi to provide interim monthly maintenance for the minor pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

She claimed that Itumbi deserted the minor from birth and had refused to provide any form of maintenance whatsoever knowing full well that she is an orphan and had to stop working before delivering the minor.

She demanded monthly child support of Sh50,000 from Itumbi to cater for food, clothing, medicine, and a house help's salary.

She also wanted Itumbi to provide his national identity so that his name could be included in the minor’s certificate of birth.

The woman stated that Itumbi unsuccessfully tried to convince her to get rid of the pregnancy.

Subsequently, on October 26, 2018, Itumbi invited the woman for a meeting where he again tried to convince her to get rid of the pregnancy.

He allegedly served her a drink and immediately after she left the meeting, she started bleeding.

“She rushed to Jacaranda maternity hospital where a medical doctor asked if she was trying to ab@rt the foetus, ”her lawyer told the court.

This made her suspicious of the drink Itumbi had earlier served her as she had not eaten anything after the meeting.

The little girl is now 5 years old.

She is a carbon copy of Itumbi.

See her photos below.













































