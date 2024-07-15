Dad, 50, who was killed at TRUMP rally ‘dived on his family to protect them’







Monday, July 15, 2024 - The 50-year-old father killed during an attempt to assassinate Donald Trump threw himself in front of his family to protect them.

Retired volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore was sitting behind the former president at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13, when he was shot and killed by Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20.

It’s believed the bullets, fired from a rooftop 130 yards away, had been meant for Trump, who was left with an injury to the upper part of his right ear.

Two other people were critically injured, before Crooks was shot dead by a secret service agents.

Members of the crowd tried to save Mr Comperatore’s life, but he died at the scene.

His family said he had lost his life trying to shield his wife and daughter from the gunfire.

In an emotional tribute, his daughter Allyson wrote on social media: “He died a real-life super hero.”

"They are not going to tell you how quickly he threw my mom and I to the ground. They are not going to tell you that he shielded my body from the bullet that came at us.

“He loved his family. He truly loved us enough to take a bullet for us.”

Mr Comperatore’s sister wrote on Facebook: "The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore.





"The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most. He was a hero who shielded his daughters.

“His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience.”

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said Mr Comperatore, who had served at the Buffalo Township volunteer fire company, was a self-proclaimed “girl dad” and firefighter who died a hero.

“Corey went to church every Sunday for a loved his community,” the governor said Sunday, July 14.

"And most especially Corey loves his family. Corey was an avid supporter of the former president, and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community.

“I asked Corey’s wife, if it would be okay for me to share that we spoke. She said yes. She also asked that I share with all of you that Corey died a hero.”

“This is a moment where all leaders have a responsibility to speak and act with moral clarity,” he continued. “For all leaders, we need to take down the temperature and rise above the hateful rhetoric that exists in search for a better brighter future for this nation.”

The shooting started shortly after Republican presidential candidate Trump took to the stage at around 6pm.

Several bangs could be heard, before Trump bent down, before secret service agents rushed him off stage and into a motorcade.





Shooter Crooks, who graduated from high school in 2022, was a registered Republican. His home in Bethel Park has been searched by police, with scores of officers and members of the press pictured outside on Sunday, July 14.

After the shooting, Trump posted on his Truth Social account, thanking the secret service and law enforcement for their rapid response.

He added: "I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.”

He added: "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

“Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”