I have no doubts the shooter had help from an agency, an organization or the government - Sniper who holds world record for longest kill weighs in on TRUMP shooting (VIDEO)







Monday, July 15, 2024 - A veteran whose team holds the world record for longest confirmed sniper kill claims Donald Trump's shooter 'had help' as he weighed in on the assassination attempt of the former American president.

Dallas Alexander, who spent 14 years in a sniper team for the Canadian military doing close protection for major world leaders including the Canadian prime minister, said in a video that the 20-year-old who opened fire at the former president's rally Saturday night definitely had help from the inside.

'I'm very familiar with the layout of these types of things and what the job should be, and yesterday what happened, I have no doubts in my mind that the shooter had help from somewhere within an agency, an organization or the government,' he said in a video posted to his Instagram and X account.

Crooks laid down on the roof of a building just 130 yards from where Trump was speaking in full view of his supporters as he fired towards the stage.

Alexander says he should not have been able to get that close.

'You cannot, in broad daylight, get onto a rooftop within, what looked like a couple hundred yards if that [of the president]. You can't get in that position with a gun when there's a president speaking.

'It cannot be done,' Alexander insisted.

'Like, you don't even have to be a sniper - it's the most f****** obvious thing, most obvious place in the whole world.

'You could be like a seventh-grader - like "What do we have to do for security?" Well, let's look at these rooftops that are almost within zeroing range of a rifle,' he joked.

'So something happened, and I'm not pointing fingers at anyone. It's just too obvious that this guy had help getting there.

'So whether it's someone turned a blind eye or it was strategically planned, it had to be planned to a certain level, because events like that, security like that, it's not a small thing - and that is an obvious place to be.'





Alexander went on to say that he would find it 'very weird' that if 'someone is good enough to stalk within 200 yards of one of the hardest-to-stalk targets in the whole world,' they would not miss the shot.

'Like if you have the skill set to get in there, avoiding all these security, all different layers of security, then you will have the skillset to hit that first round,' he explained.

'It just doesn't make any sense.'

The bullet apparently intended for Trump on Saturday night whizzed by his right cheek, and struck his right ear.

'So my opinion is - and whether this comes out now or way later - is that this guy had help from somewhere, and I think that's obviously concerning,' Alexander said.

'I think it's going to be a while, it's all your going to see for the next little while,' he added.

'Anyway, just because I keep getting asked, that's my two cents.'