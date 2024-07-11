SHOCK as detectives establish that Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Senior Accountant, RAEL BIWOTT, whose body parts were found stashed in a sack was murdered by her husband - CCTV exposed him badly.





Friday, July 12, 2024 - The DCI Homicide Directorate has taken over investigations into the gruesome murder of 44-year-old Rael Cherop Biwott, whose dismembered body parts were found dumped at various places across Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties on 24th and 27th June 2024.

The mother of four was reported missing by her husband 24 hours after she left her workplace on June 22nd at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, where she was working as a Senior Accountant Assistant in the billing section.

According to the husband Francis Mwangi Ndirangu, who is the prime suspect in the monstrous killing, the deceased went missing after sharing breakfast with him on the 23rd of June, a fact that contradicted statements by his kids and a co-accused.

Probing the case, Homicide detectives jointly with their Kapseret counterparts have so far established that the deceased left her workplace minutes to 7pm in the company of her husband on June 22nd, and contrary to the suspect's testimony that they boarded a matatu home, a CCTV footage obtained confirmed that they left in a Toyota Succeed hired by the husband.

The wife never arrived home.

Some of the deceased's dismembered parts would only be discovered stashed in a gunny bag around noontime on June 24, dumped beside a road at Kapsilegaa village within Nandi County.

Later that day, another set of the body (head and upper limbs) was discovered beside a road at Lamaiywet village within Uasin Gishu County. It was after this discovery that the husband made a missing person report at Eldoret Police Station at 6.40pm.

Three days later (June 27), the deceased's remaining parts which included her legs and internal parts were discovered in a clear polythene bag beside a road at Mutwot village in Nandi County.

An autopsy report conducted in the presence of the husband, other family members, and two advocates indicated that the deceased had suffered severe neck injuries and blunt force trauma to the head.

Following the inconsistencies of the husband's report to the overwhelming circumstantial evidence so far gathered implicating him, he was arrested alongside his suspected accomplice, and both have since been arraigned and custodial orders granted to the detectives to complete the investigation.









