CS LINTURI makes things worse for RUTO as he 'steals' fertilizer donated to Kenya by Russia – Look! No wonder Gen Z want this government dissolved

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 – A fresh scandal has emerged in the Ministry of Agriculture even as Gen Zs pile pressure on President William Ruto to fire incompetent people in his government.
This is after Auditor General
Nancy Gathungu revealed that a fertilizer worth Ksh197 million donated by
Russia to Kenya vanished, possibly stolen, at the high seas.
According to the Auditor
General, 564.1 metric tonnes of raw fertiliser donated by Russia last
year vanished before reaching Kenya's National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).
This comes amid rising tension
between Nairobi and Moscow after Ruto supported Ukraine and the US.
This alarming discovery raises
suspicions of possible theft and deepens the diplomatic strain between the two
nations.
The missing fertiliser consignment
was part of a larger donation of 34,400 tonnes of raw fertiliser material from
Russia.
This contribution was part of
Russia's strategy to gain African support amid its ongoing conflict with
Ukraine.
The fertiliser was intended to
bolster Kenya's agricultural output by tripling the production of ready-to-use
fertiliser for distribution to farmers nationwide.
The Russian Embassy in Kenya had
highlighted the importance of this donation, stating in August last year that
the 34,400 tonnes would significantly aid Kenya in achieving a good
harvest.
The revelations come at a time
of increasing friction between Kenya and Russia, exacerbated by Nairobi's
support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.
This diplomatic tension adds
another layer of complexity to the mystery of the missing fertiliser.
Already, young Kenyans last week
demanded that Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi resigns over the fertiliser fiasco
that saw farmers receive substandard fertiliser.
