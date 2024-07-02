KSh 20 million is very little money for me – OSCAR SUDI tells KHALWALE and GEN Z questioning the source of the millions he dishes out in Harambees





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has asked Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale and the young Kenyans to avoid questioning his source of money after he contributed Sh 20 million to a church Harambee.

In a statement on Sunday, Sudi disclosed that the Sh 20 million was the entire amount raised at the said fundraising.

The lawmaker slammed Khalwale for allegedly spreading false information.

"To Khalwale, all my wealth has been through sheer hard work.

"But some rely on sorcerers for overnight riches.

"In reference to the harambees that I have been attending, which has raised much furore, at no given point have I contributed KSh 20m as alleged.

"As a matter of fact, the amount in question was the entire cash raised in the said Harambee," Sudi said.

Sudi further defended the source of his funds, pointing out that he has been running businesses since he was 14 years old.

The United Democratic Alliance(UDA) elected lawmaker said even though he did not contribute the KSh 20 million; the amount is little to him given his vast investments.

"I have worked since I was 14 years old, when I was selling fruits.

"Stop criticising me because KSh 20 million, that is too little," Sudi added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST