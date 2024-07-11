ABABU NAMWABA accused of using public resources to enrich his relatives and girlfriends - One of his girlfriends is a Chief of Staff in his office.





Thursday, July 11, 2024 - A scandal has rocked the Ministry of Sports after it emerged that Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba is reportedly misusing public resources to enrich his relatives and girlfriends.

According to an insider, Ababu has employed incompetent girlfriends and relatives in the ministry and travels with them abroad for official duties.

The Chief of Staff in his office is alleged to be among his girlfriends.

She is notorious for terrorizing junior staff in the ministry and despite being on EACC's radar over corruption, Ababu is protecting her.

An insider also revealed that during the 2024 Safari Rally in Naivasha, Ababu used taxpayer’s money to book his girlfriends and relatives to five-star hotels.

