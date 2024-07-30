City female politician beats up a businesslady who went to her residence to demand her balance of Ksh 16,500 (VIDEOs)



Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - City politician Faith Mwaura, who unsuccessfully vied for Roysambu Parliament seat, was involved in an altercation with a businesslady after she refused to clear a debt of Ksh 16,500.


The politician sought services from the lady who runs a tours and travel agency and remained with a balance of Ksh 16,500.


When she demanded for her dues, Faith blocked her, prompting her to go to the politician’s residence to ask for her money.

Faith together with her husband ganged up against the victim and reportedly beat her up.


They then called the police and lied that she had attacked them with a hired boda boda gang.

The dramatic incident happened in the presence of the politician’s kids.


Watch videos the altercation.

