Governor SAKAJA reportedly gave a slay queen Ksh 200,000 to have ‘fun’ with her in a Kilimani Apartment - Details emerge.





Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja reportedly has a habit of taking different slay queens to a Kilimani apartment every Friday to satisfy his manly needs using taxpayer’s money.

According to word on the streets, there was a day Sakaja had a meeting with city MCAs in the posh apartment where he distributed cash to them, and one of the ladies that he had invited to ‘service him’ happened to be in the vicinity.

The flamboyant Governor allegedly had Ksh 50 Million in cash.

The lady took advantage of the golden opportunity and demanded Ksh 200,000 from the Governor.

Sakaja is said to have dished out the money to her without a second thought.

Sakaja’s appetite for women, booze, and high-end parties is well-known, with reports indicating that he frequents lavish parties in Dubai and South Africa to squander public funds.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.