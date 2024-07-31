Chelsea in talks to sign VICTOR OSIMHEN on a season-long loan from Napoli







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Napoli to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli on a long-season loan with the deal to see Romelu Lukaku head in the opposite direction.

The move for Lukaku is expected to be permanent, whereas the Osimhen talks centre on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Should the Lukaku switch progress, it would see the 31-year-old Belgian striker reunited with new Napoli head coach Antonio Conte. They previously worked together for two seasons at Inter Milan.

Lukaku spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at another Serie A side, Roma, where he scored 21 goals across all competitions in 47 matches.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has 76 goals in 133 appearances for Napoli since joining from Lille in July 2020.

He scored 15 last season as Napoli struggled to replicate the previous season when they won their first Scudetto since 1990