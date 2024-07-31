Arsenal complete £42m signing of Italian defender RICCARDO CALAFIORI from Bologna







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Arsenal have completed the signing of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna in a deal worth £42m.

The 22-year-old, who can play at centre-back or left-back, has signed a five-year contract with the Gunners until 2029.

The North London club confirmed the transfer on Monday via their social media platforms, welcoming Calafiori with a warm “Benvenuto” – Italian for “Welcome”.

Calafiori was a key player last season for Bologna, the Serie A team securing Champions League qualification for the first time in six decades.

He was also part of Italy's Euro 2024 campaign, starting all three of their group-stage matches.

Sporting Director Edu said: “It has been a great team effort in completing this transfer and we welcome Riccardo to the family.

“We identified Riccardo as part of our strategy to sign players who fit our profile and will reinforce our squad to compete at the highest level. He is 22 but brings quality and experience. He will quickly grow into being an Arsenal player.

“Riccardo has consistently shown his quality for his club and country. He was one of the best players in Serie A last season and gave strong performances for Italy in the Euros this summer. Mikel and our coaches are excited to start working with Riccardo, and we all look forward to seeing him in our shirt.”

Mikel Arteta added: “We welcome Riccardo and his family to Arsenal. He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defence.

“Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills which will make us stronger as we push to win major trophies. He has already shown great development in recent seasons with his performances for both Bologna and Italy, with his progression and development in the past year being really impressive.

“We’re looking forward to working with Riccardo, integrating him into the squad, and supporting him in the years to come.”

Riccardo will wear the number 33 shirt and has travelled to the US to join up with his new teammates in Philadelphia for pre-season.