RUTO’s plan to bribe the media after senior media executives met with State House officials exposed - Mainstream media will halt live broadcasting of Gen Z protests.





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - The Government is reportedly planning to gag the media after State House officials secretly met with senior media executives.

According to a source privy to the meeting, the senior media bosses agreed to halt live broadcasting of anti-government protests organized by Gen Zs.

The protests will only be covered in news segments and images of the protests filtered.

It was also agreed that the mainstream media will reduce coverage of Gen Z protests.

In return, the Government will reconsider advertising with the media outlets that will comply.

Currently, the Government exclusively advertises with the Star Newspaper, where President Ruto reportedly has shares.

Additionally, the Government plans to revoke the operating permits of foreign journalists who cover the protests “in the wrong way”.

This is a major blow to Gen Zs who have been organizing successful protests for the last five weeks.

The protests have received wide coverage in both local and international media outlets.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.