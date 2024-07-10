BABU OWINO stages a ‘coup’ in Azimio as he declares himself the Opposition Leader after RAILA betrayed Gen Zs and went to bed with RUTO yesterday – Look!

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has ‘overthrown’ Azimio Leader Raila Odinga as the Opposition Leader.
This is after Raila went to bed with President William Ruto;
something that will prevent him from discharging his duties as Opposition
Leader effectively.
Speaking after Azimio Raila called for dialogue between Ruto and
the Gen Zs yesterday, Babu Owino appointed himself as the authority in charge of Opposition matters in the country.
He disclosed that he would wear the cap, previously donned by
Raila, to liberate Kenya especially since the current regime was not performing
to Kenyans' expectations.
"I will continue playing the role of opposition, keeping
checks and balances on this defunct government under the doctrine of separation
of powers, checks and balances as opined by Charles Louis de Secondat, Baron de
La Brède de Montesquieu in the 17th century," he stated.
Babu Owino reiterated his fidelity and loyalty to his political
philosophy of holding governments accountable, moreso, the Kenya Kwanza
administration he described as 'useless' in a separate tweet.
In a joint press with Ruto and a host of other leaders, Raila
announced his support for the Head of State's plan to form a
multi-sectoral forum to address the issues raised by the Gen Zs.
He emphasised that after the meeting with Ruto, it was resolved
that the only way to deal with the country's current crisis was to hold
dialogue.
