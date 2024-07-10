See the proposals RUTO and RAILA have presented to end Gen Z’s fury and protests even after betraying them?





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 – President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga have jointly presented seven proposals to the Senate to end Gen Z protests.

This comes hours after the duo called for dialogue to end the Gen Z fury.

In a motion "The Current State of the Nation", Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, presented seven proposals to end the political unrest largely led by Gen Z.

The joint team acknowledged that the issues raised by Gen Z and other members of the public needed immediate attention.

Issues to be discussed at the Senate raised by Gen Zs include; corruption, impunity, and incompetence in government as well as lack of meritocracy in public appointments.

Other issues include; the opulent lifestyle of leaders in the Kenya Kwanza administration as well as unemployment and the high cost of living.

The first proposal made by the Senate is to have the National Assembly expeditiously consider the presidential memorandum on the rejection of Finance Bill 2024 in its entirety.

Aaron Cheruiyot and Opiyo Wandayi further want the process of austerity measures implemented promptly.

In its third proposal, the Senate proposes, “the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and other government multi-sector agencies in the governance, justice, law and order sector to upscale and make concerted efforts to fight corruption.”

As a way of ending Gen Z protests, the National Police Service has also been asked to cease abductions, unlawful arrests, and extra-judicial killings and exercise restraint in dealing with peaceful and unarmed demonstrators.

Ruto and Raila’s team further proposed that the government waive hospital bills for persons injured and settle funeral expenses for those who lost their lives during anti-government protests.

Lastly, the Judiciary has been asked to prioritise and expedite all court cases relating to the enactment of the Finance Bill and the resultant demonstrations.

