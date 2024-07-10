See the proposals RUTO and RAILA have presented to end Gen Z’s fury and protests even after betraying them?

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 – President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga have jointly presented seven proposals to the Senate to end Gen Z protests.
This comes hours after
the duo called for dialogue to end the Gen Z fury.
In a motion "The
Current State of the Nation", Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and
Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, presented seven proposals to end the political
unrest largely led by Gen Z.
The joint team
acknowledged that the issues raised by Gen Z and other members of the public
needed immediate attention.
Issues to be discussed
at the Senate raised by Gen Zs include; corruption, impunity, and incompetence
in government as well as lack of meritocracy in public appointments.
Other issues include;
the opulent lifestyle of leaders in the Kenya Kwanza administration as well as
unemployment and the high cost of living.
The first proposal
made by the Senate is to have the National Assembly expeditiously consider
the presidential memorandum on the rejection of Finance Bill 2024 in its
entirety.
Aaron Cheruiyot and
Opiyo Wandayi further want the process of austerity measures implemented
promptly.
In its third proposal,
the Senate proposes, “the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and
other government multi-sector agencies in the governance, justice, law and
order sector to upscale and make concerted efforts to fight corruption.”
As a way of ending Gen
Z protests, the National Police Service has also been asked to cease
abductions, unlawful arrests, and extra-judicial killings and exercise
restraint in dealing with peaceful and unarmed demonstrators.
Ruto and Raila’s team
further proposed that the government waive hospital bills for persons
injured and settle funeral expenses for those who lost their lives during
anti-government protests.
Lastly, the Judiciary
has been asked to prioritise and expedite all court cases relating to the
enactment of the Finance Bill and the resultant demonstrations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments