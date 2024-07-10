Is this WILSON SOSSION who nearly collapsed after RUTO announced that he won’t appoint Chief Administrative Secretaries? (LOOK).





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Word has it that a former powerful state officer from a county in Rift Valley nearly collapsed after President William Ruto announced that he had suspended the appointment of Chief Administrative Secretaries.

The man has been out in the cold since losing the election in 2022 and is among those the President had nominated and sworn in before the courts slammed breaks on the jobs.

He would tell anyone who cared to listen how his financial woes would finally end after Parliament approved a law allowing the appointment of CASs.

However, Ruto suspended the CAS positions after the Gen Z protests, leaving the man distressed.

He is now trying to reach out to the powers that be for appointment to another position.

Is this former KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion?

