KALENJINS urge President RUTO to reappoint MURKOMEN just like KINDIKI and DUALE to the Cabinet





Sunday, July 20, 2024 - A section of Kalenjin community leaders has asked President William Ruto to reappoint Kipchumba Murkomen to the cabinet since he has reappointed Kithure Kindiki to the Interior Ministry docket.

In an address to the nation on Friday, President Ruto reappointed Kindiki and named 10 other Cabinet nominees.

The 10 nominees are Aden Duale (Defence), Soipan Tuya(Environment), Alice Wahome (Lands), Rebecca Miano(Attorney General), Davis Chirchir( Roads and Transport), Dr. Debra Mulongo Barasa (Health), Mr. Julius Migosi Ogamba (Education), Dr. Andrew Mwihia Karanja (Agriculture and Livestock Development), Mr. Eric Muriithi Muuga (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation) and Ms. Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u (Information, Communication and Digital Economy).

In a statement on Friday, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich congratulated all leaders nominated for various positions.

However, the county chief asked Ruto to consider nominating Murkomen, describing him as Elgeyo Marakwet County's son.

Rotich stated that Murkomen had demonstrated his competence and hard work while working for Kenyans.

"We congratulate all those who have been nominated to various CS positions and wish them well.

"With utmost humility, we still trust that H.E. The President will consider our EMC Son Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen to cabinet based on his competencies, hard work, and ability to serve Kenya.

"In God we trust," he said.

Rotich's sentiments were echoed by Keiyo South MP Gideon Kimaiyo, albeit for different reasons.

The first-time lawmaker argued that if Kithuke Kindiki, Alice Wahome, Aden Duale, and Roselinda Soipan Tuya had been retained, then Murkomen would also be eligible.

"Kama Kindiki, Duale, Alice Wahome & Soipan wamerudi, then KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN lazima arudi.

"All of them relinquished their elective seats to join the Cabinet. Either bring them all or leave them all @kipmurkomen fought for this government.

"He deserves to be in Cabinet," the MP wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST