AZZIAD responds to claims that she is among the joyriders accompanying CS ABABU NAMWAMBU to France for Olympics.





Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Renowned Tiktoker Azziad Nasenya has denied allegations that she is among the joyriders who will accompany Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to France for the Olympics.

In a statement on Thursday, Azziad expressed her disappointment over the false claims and clarified her previous involvement with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports.

She mentioned that she was appointed to the Creatives Technical Committee of the Talanta Hela Council, which was disbanded in June 2023.

Since then, she has not been involved in any capacity.

“It is unfortunate that someone would come up with false allegations on such a matter,” Azziad said. “I was selected and mandated to represent the younger population in the Creatives Technical Committee. However, the committee was disbanded in June 2023. I’ve not involved myself since,” she said.

She also addressed rumors regarding her international travels, stating that she has always funded her trips independently or with the support of clients or her family.

She cited an instance where she traveled to Dubai for the #VisitDubai campaign, which was entirely client-funded.

“There were allegations that I traveled to Dubai using money meant for renovating a stadium. At the time, I was in Dubai recording content for the #VisitDubai campaign, a trip that was fully funded by the client,” she explained.

“The receipts are on my socials, smart people can confirm instead of believing rumors,” she added.

Azziad’s clarification comes amid growing public pressure on CS Ababu Namwamba to release the list of non-athlete individuals accompanying the Kenyan Olympic team to Paris.

