SHOCK as Bungoma County Senior Procurement Officer collapses in office and dies minutes later - Was there any foul play?





Thursday, July 11, 2024 - Bungoma County has been dealt a big blow after a senior county staff mysteriously collapsed while in office and died minutes later after being rushed to the hospital.

The deceased staff identified as Vitalis Waswa was a Senior Procurement Officer.

The area Governor Kenneth Lusaka took to social media and expressed shock following Waswa’s sudden demise.

He described him as a hardworking man and sent condolences to his family.

“Saddened to announce the passing on of Vitalis Waswa, a Senior Procurement Officer designated at the contract section.

“The late Vitalis fainted while in the line of duty and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“Bungoma has lost one of its finest, hardworking, and progressive sons whose input to the government and community will be dearly missed. Our prayers and sympathy go to his immediate family, relatives friends and the procurement fraternity,” he wrote.









