Protesters confronted one of the rogue killer cops and removed his mask as they prepare for the mother of all protests on August 8th - His name is STEVEN OWINO (PHOTOs & VIDEO).





Friday, July 26, 2024 - Protesters who turned up in Nairobi Central Business District on Thursday and marched in the streets while protesting against police brutality confronted one of the plain-clothed police officers and removed his mask.

The rogue cop, who is believed to be part of the police killer unit deployed to unleash terror on protesters, had covered his face with a mask and scarf.

The angry protesters, led by renowned activist Boniface Mwangi, demanded to know why he was covering his face and removed his mask.

His identity has since been unveiled.

His name is Steven Owino and he is stationed at Huduma City Square.

He is also believed to be a member of a police hit squad.

He has since deactivated his social media pages after his identity was unmasked.

The protesters have promised to deal with masked police officers ruthlessly as they prepare for the mother of all protests on August 8th, 2024.

Protesters confront plainclothes, masked police after one of them had their mask removed.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.