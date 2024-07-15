“Count me out on dialogue with RUTO, you are on your own!” – KALONZO now tells RAILA





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged his 'brother' Raila Odinga to reject the planned multi-sectoral dialogue with President William Ruto and other key stakeholders.

In a statement, Kalonzo distanced himself from the upcoming dialogue set to commence on Monday.

The Wiper leader argued that even if numerous dialogues were held to address pressing issues, they would yield no meaningful change.

He reinforced his stance by citing previous dialogues between the opposition and the government that failed to produce tangible results.

"Without a good political will, even if you have dialogue 20 times, even if you have dialogue 100 times, it will end up with nothing my brother Raila."

He further reiterated that they are not prepared for the planned multi-sectoral dialogue, calling on President Ruto to address some of the demands made by Gen Z, who took to the streets urging the government to reorganize its structure and implement austerity measures to foster Kenya's prosperity.

Kalonzo also praised the youth for their role in shaping Kenyan politics and commended them for helping to curb the recent cases of abductions witnessed amid the escalated protests.

"These are youthful leaders; they have decided to do away with corruption in real time.

"We want to say no to abduction before any dialogue," Kalonzo stated.

Ruto announced last week that the national dialogue will commence today.

The Kenyan DAILY POST