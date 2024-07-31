'It's a disgrace' - DONALD TRUMP slams controversial Olympics opening ceremony in Paris

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Donald Trump has condemned the controversial Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, describing it as a 'disgrace'.
Drag queens alongside a transgender model and a singer made
up as the Greek god of wine portrayed Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper'
painting, which depicts the moment when Jesus Christ declared that an apostle
would betray him.
Paris 2024 organizer, Anne Descamps has since apologized to
the Catholics and other Christian groups for any offence caused by religious
depictions.
Speaking on the controversial Olympic opening ceremony, the
former president told Fox: 'I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace,
actually. I thought it was a disgrace.'
Speaking about the opening ceremony of the 2028 Olympics in
Los Angeles, Trump added: 'We won't be having a Last Supper as portrayed
the way they portrayed it the other night.
'I mean, they can do certain things. I thought it was
terrible.
'Look, I'm for everybody. I'm very open-minded... but I
thought what they did was a disgrace.'
His son, Donald Trump Jr. also attacked the director's
intentions as 'satanic.'
'My mom was an Olympian (Czech Natl Ski Team), and as a kid,
we would be excited for weeks leading up to the games,' Trump Jr. wrote on X,
repeating the debunked false claim that the late Ivana Trump was a member of
Czechoslovakia's 1972 Olympic team.
'Now with the ever predictable (& seemingly satanic to
me) drag queen opening ceremonies and never-ending BS, no one I know even
thinks about it beyond maybe watching some highlights,' he continued.
