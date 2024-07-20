Allowing your wife 'contribute' to the building of your house makes her a joint owner of that property - Lawyer tells men







Saturday, July 20, 2024 - A lawyer called Confidence Aribibia has stated that any woman who contributes to the completion of her husband's house, is a joint owner of the property.

“Allowing your WIFE to CONTRIBUTE to the completion of the building of your house makes her a JOINT OWNER of that property. I mean if she can provide receipts, bank transfers, or written agreements of her contributions then she has equal rights over that property as you do. So while you seek your wife's support I hope the position of the law meets you well. I remain your favourite lawyer,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.