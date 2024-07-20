Global IT outage grounds aviation, media and financial services

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - A major global cyber outage has disrupted operations for airlines, banks, and media outlets across multiple countries, including Singapore, the United States, and Australia. The IT outage, which began early Friday, has caused significant service interruptions worldwide.
Several airports and airlines have reported issues with
their IT systems, leading to grounded flights and delays. Sydney Airport has
experienced flight disruptions, while United Airlines has halted operations.
The London Stock Exchange Group’s platform is also facing interruptions.
In Germany, Berlin Airport has reported IT system issues
causing check-in delays due to a technical fault. Sky News is off-air as a
result of the outage, with Sky News Executive Chairman David Rhodes confirming
the inability to broadcast live this morning. Rhodes stated, “Sky News has not
been able to broadcast live TV this morning. Much of our news report is still
available online, and we are working hard to restore all services.”
Rail transportation has also been affected, with UK’s Govia
Thameslink Railway reporting widespread IT issues across its network, leading
to potential short-notice cancellations, particularly on the Thameslink and
Great Northern lines. The company’s real-time customer information platforms
are also impacted.
Telstra Group, an Australian telecommunications firm,
reported service disruptions linked to global issues affecting CrowdStrike and
Microsoft. “Global issues affecting CrowdStrike and Microsoft are disrupting
some of our systems,” Telstra Group stated on social media.
Microsoft attributed the disruption to a configuration
change in a portion of its Azure backend workloads, causing connectivity
failures that affected downstream Microsoft 365 services. The affected services
include PowerBI, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 admin center,
and Microsoft Purview.
“We’re continuing to progress on our mitigation efforts for
the affected Microsoft 365 apps and services. We still expect users to see
remediation as we address residual impact,” Microsoft stated. The tech giant
noted that some services, such as Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Intune,
OneDrive for Business, and SharePoint Online, have been restored.
As global efforts continue to resolve the outage, businesses
and services worldwide are working to mitigate the impacts and restore normal
operations.
