See how RAILA ODINGA’s son reacted after it emerged that his father had secretly mobilized Gen Zs to overthrow RUTO?

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Junior, has dismissed reports that his father was mobilizing anti-government protests.
This is after blogger Abraham
Mutai took to his X account to allege that Raila was rallying the Gen Z
demonstrations against President William Ruto’s government.
Mutai urged the youth to keep
off the streets, claiming that Raila had mobilized his supporters from the
slums to hit the streets.
"Raila Odinga is one of the
key mobilizers for today’s demos. He has activated his slum
supporters. Gen Zs keep off the streets. This is not an elder statesman
anymore," Mutai alleged.
However, in a quick response,
Raila Junior refuted the claims saying, "Rubbish. The people shall."
His remarks come even as Ruto
accused the Ford Foundation of sponsoring the recent anti-government protests
in Kenya.
“Those who are behind the
sponsoring of chaos in Kenya, shame on them because they are sponsoring
violence against our democratic nation. I want to ask the people at the
Ford Foundation, what do they gain from giving out money to cause
violence?" Ruto posed.
However, the Ford Foundation
denied the claims, noting that they have a rich history of commitment to
ensuring the independence of East Africa's institutions.
“We do not fund or sponsor the
recent protests against the finance bill and have a strictly non-partisan
policy for all of our grantmaking," read part of a statement by the Ford
Foundation.
