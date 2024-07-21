After meeting UHURU in DUBAI, RAILA ODINGA refuses to engage in talks with RUTO and issues fresh demands – LOOK!





Sunday, July 21, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has refused to engage in dialogue with President William Ruto to cool tension across the country.

In a statement on Sunday morning, Raila Odinga, who is currently in Dubai, noted that the issues raised by the youth must be addressed as a priority before the commencement of the talks.

"I agree that justice must come first before any talks," Raila said.

According to the ODM leader, all victims of police brutality must be compensated and all cases related to protests be dismissed.

He also wants all those abducted or jailed to be released, and issues raised by health workers and JSS teachers resolved.

Raila has further called on the government to discard the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) in favor of the old NHIF and prosecute all security officers who committed crimes during the protests.

"Once these issues are resolved, we can focus on a national conversation, and conducted transparently in a neutral venue," he stated.

The representatives of the dialogue, he noted, should also come from various sectors including youth, government, religious leaders, health care professionals, lawyers, and teachers.

He said the issues to be discussed should touch on governance, skyrocketing cost of living, eradication of tribalism, fighting corruption and debt, and fiscal management.

President William Ruto recently called for the formation of the national multi-sectoral forum to help address concerns raised by the youth following the nationwide protests.

