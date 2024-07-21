A motorist watches helplessly as his Land Cruiser TX is reduced to ashes along Mombasa - Nairobi Highway after it caught fire (VIDEO).





Sunday, July 20, 2024 - A motorist is counting losses after his luxurious Land Cruiser TX caught fire along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway

The multi-million car was reduced to ashes as the owner watched helplessly.

He was reportedly driving from a car yard in Mombasa where he bought the Prado but as fate would have it, it caught fire along the way.

A video shared on social media shows the black Prado engulfed in flames.

Mombasa-based car dealer, Alasiri Motors, suspects that the fire might have been caused by faulty wiring.

“Once you buy a car in Mombasa be careful where you take it for wiring to fit the alarm system, cut out & or Music System.

"If a car has been bought on hire purchase, the dealer must ensure that the wiring has been done well so as to not expose loose wires that may cause self-ignition.

"It is important to take comprehensive insurance cover on all units bought from Mombasa.

"The road to Nairobi carries many risk factors.

"Kindly note that insurance will not pay for damage to a car due to fire if it is established that the fire was caused by an after-market installation or modification,” he advised.





Watch the video.

A Land cruiser TX reduced to ashes between Migigo shopping centre and & Mtito-Andei , Makueni, along Mombasa-Nairobi highway. The owner couldn’t help but just watch! pic.twitter.com/JaAB8ZYrPf — Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) July 20, 2024

The Kenyan DALY POST.