Swimmer, 20, found alive in Lake a day after going missing

Thursday, July 11, 2024 - A missing swimmer was found safe a day after going missing on Monday, July 8, in Flowery Branch, Ga., the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said in a press release.
Zachary Rutledge, 20, was rescued around 9 a.m. on Tuesday,
July 9, by an HCSO deputy patrolling Burton Mill Park on Lake Lanier in Flowery
Branch, Ga.
Authorities began searching for Rutledge on Monday around
8:30 p.m. after his friends told them they lost him and were unsure if he was
in the water or left the park, the sheriff's office said. Rutledge spent that
evening in the park and flagged down the deputy patrolling the park Tuesday
morning around 9 a.m.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Hall County
Fire Rescue led water searches, and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) carried out
aerial searches. HCSO shared information about Rutledge missing with the
public on Facebook about three hours after they arrived on the scene Monday and
continued the search at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Rutledge swam to
an island and then returned back to shore to find his friends had left.
Rutledge did not have his phone at the time and was unable to call for help, so
he spent the night at the park.
After he was found, Rutledge said he heard the GSP
helicopters but did not know they were sent for him.
The sheriff's office called it a "good reminder to be
cautious while swimming in Lake Lanier," adding, "That includes not
swimming alone, communicating clearly with fellow swimmers and keeping track of
those who may be in your group. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is thankful
Mr. Rutledge is safe!"
