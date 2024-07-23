Actor GEORGE CLOONEY endorses KAMALA HARRIS

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - George Clooney has officially thrown his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.
This endorsement comes after Clooney wrote an op-ed urging
President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race.
In a statement shared with CNN on Tuesday, July 23, Clooney
praised Biden for his leadership and for "saving democracy once
again." He expressed excitement about supporting Harris in her historic
campaign.
"We're all so excited to do whatever we can to support
Vice President Harris in her historic quest," Clooney stated.
Earlier in July, Clooney penned an op-ed in the New York
Times, calling for a new Democratic nominee. He criticized Biden, pointing to
moments like the presidential debate and the George Stephanopoulos interview as
signs that Biden was not the same politician he once was.
The letter sparked significant backlash, but Clooney was not
alone in his sentiment. Other Democrats echoed his call for change. Within
weeks, President Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President
Harris as his successor.
Following Biden's announcement, many looked to Clooney for
his next move. "The View" cohost Ana Navarro even suggested Clooney
should financially support the Democratic campaign, given his role in prompting
Biden's exit.
It appears Clooney received the message loud and clear, as
he is now firmly in support of Harris’ campaign.
