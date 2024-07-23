BEYONCÉ gives KAMALA HARRIS permission to play 'Freedom' during campaign







Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Kamala Harris' presidential campaign received a significant boost from none other than Beyoncé, as the singer's hit song "Freedom" played during Harris' first official visit to her campaign headquarters on Monday night.

Harris stepped into the spotlight at her Wilmington, Delaware, headquarters to the empowering tune, having secured prior authorization from Beyoncé's representatives to use the song. This approval is notable, given Beyoncé's stringent rules about the use of her music.

A Harris confidante revealed to CNN that within hours of the request, Beyoncé granted permission for the campaign to play "Freedom." This move signals strong support from the music icon, although an official endorsement from Beyoncé has yet to be made. However, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, has already endorsed Harris.

Kamala Harris, while not yet officially the Democratic presidential nominee, is widely considered the front-runner, enjoying substantial backing from donors and party leaders. She appears to have secured enough delegate support to clinch the nomination.

Harris ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket following President Joe Biden's withdrawal, amid growing pressure from within the party. With the powerful backing of figures like Beyoncé, Harris' campaign is gaining momentum as it heads towards the upcoming election.