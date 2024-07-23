BEYONCÉ gives KAMALA HARRIS permission to play 'Freedom' during campaign

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Kamala Harris' presidential campaign received a significant boost from none other than Beyoncé, as the singer's hit song "Freedom" played during Harris' first official visit to her campaign headquarters on Monday night.
Harris stepped into the spotlight at her Wilmington,
Delaware, headquarters to the empowering tune, having secured prior
authorization from Beyoncé's representatives to use the song. This approval is
notable, given Beyoncé's stringent rules about the use of her music.
A Harris confidante revealed to CNN that within hours of the
request, Beyoncé granted permission for the campaign to play
"Freedom." This move signals strong support from the music icon,
although an official endorsement from Beyoncé has yet to be made. However,
Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, has already endorsed Harris.
Kamala Harris, while not yet officially the Democratic
presidential nominee, is widely considered the front-runner, enjoying
substantial backing from donors and party leaders. She appears to have secured
enough delegate support to clinch the nomination.
Harris ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket
following President Joe Biden's withdrawal, amid growing pressure from within
the party. With the powerful backing of figures like Beyoncé, Harris' campaign
is gaining momentum as it heads towards the upcoming election.
