GACHAGUA takes to the dancefloor with beautiful Kirinyaga Woman Rep, NJERI MAINA, at Carnivore and holds her tight as they dance Mugithi (VIDEO).

Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was the chief guest during Inooro FM’s 21st Anniversary held at the Carnivore Grounds.
The
colourful event was attended by several Mt Kenya politicians affiliated
with Gachagua, top Mugithi artists, and Inooro FM’s presenters.
Gachagua,
a well-known music lover, was filmed dancing with Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri
Maina as popular Mugithi artist Wahome Wa Maingi entertained the revellers.
Gachagua
forgot all his troubles and enjoyed the night with Njeri at the colourful
event.
In
the video, the DP is seen holding Njeri tight on the dancefloor as they enjoy
the night.
Gachagua has in the past confessed that he was once addicted to the nightlife.
Watch
the video.
This is the Deputy President of Kenya Rigathi Gachagua at Carnivore Mugithi night Ladies and Gentlemen!pic.twitter.com/xWJwHmjIWa— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) July 27, 2024
