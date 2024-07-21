CCTV footage shows how DANIEL KABUSHO was abducted by masked men along Kenyatta Road and bundled into a private vehicle - He has been missing since June 18 (VIDEO).





Sunday, July 20, 2024 - A man identified as Daniel Kabusho went missing in unclear circumstances on June 18th after he was reportedly abducted by some unidentified men along Kenyatta Road.

A CCTV footage shared online shows the victim being abducted by three men who had covered their faces with masks, before being bundled into a private vehicle.

Kabusho tried to fight back but he was overpowered and bundled into the vehicle- a double cabin pickup that is mostly used by rogue state agents.

Kabusho was once linked to a human trafficking syndicate.

In 2017, he was arrested in Machakos County while ferrying 12 illegal immigrants of Ethiopian origin.









Watch CCTV footage showing how he was abducted.

So sickened by these abductions. Daniel Kabusho has been missing since June 18, this was his abduction by unidentified people. He’s not been charged in any court. This is the anarchy people are rising up against. pic.twitter.com/zSxWW6YPVa — Emmanuel Igunza (@EmmanuelIgunza) July 20, 2024

