Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist JOSH KLINGHOFFER sued for wrongful death in fatal accident

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after allegedly being involved in a fatal car accident that killed a pedestrian.
According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Klinghoffer was
driving a black GMC Yukon in Alhambra, CA, in March when he made a left turn
and struck a pedestrian using a crosswalk. The pedestrian, 47-year-old Israel
Sanchez, was dragged across the asphalt and sustained blunt force trauma to his
head, leading to his death a few hours later.
The lawsuit claims that Klinghoffer did not apply his brakes
and was distracted while driving. Video footage obtained by TMZ shows a man
crossing the street in a crosswalk before being hit from behind by a black SUV
making a left turn. The video also shows the driver pulling over, approaching
the victim's body, and then quickly returning to the car.
The lawsuit states that no arrests have been made by Los
Angeles police in connection with the case.
Klinghoffer played guitar for the Red Hot Chili Peppers from
2009 to 2019 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band
in 2012, becoming the youngest inductee at the time. After leaving the band, he
has toured with Pearl Jam and Jane's Addiction and is currently on tour with
Pearl Jam.
The lawsuit accuses Klinghoffer of negligence and wrongful
death, with Sanchez's family seeking damages.
