Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist JOSH KLINGHOFFER sued for wrongful death in fatal accident







Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after allegedly being involved in a fatal car accident that killed a pedestrian.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Klinghoffer was driving a black GMC Yukon in Alhambra, CA, in March when he made a left turn and struck a pedestrian using a crosswalk. The pedestrian, 47-year-old Israel Sanchez, was dragged across the asphalt and sustained blunt force trauma to his head, leading to his death a few hours later.

The lawsuit claims that Klinghoffer did not apply his brakes and was distracted while driving. Video footage obtained by TMZ shows a man crossing the street in a crosswalk before being hit from behind by a black SUV making a left turn. The video also shows the driver pulling over, approaching the victim's body, and then quickly returning to the car.

The lawsuit states that no arrests have been made by Los Angeles police in connection with the case.

Klinghoffer played guitar for the Red Hot Chili Peppers from 2009 to 2019 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2012, becoming the youngest inductee at the time. After leaving the band, he has toured with Pearl Jam and Jane's Addiction and is currently on tour with Pearl Jam.

The lawsuit accuses Klinghoffer of negligence and wrongful death, with Sanchez's family seeking damages.

Watch the video belowBottom of Form