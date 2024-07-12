12-year-old girl who suffocated her cousin and cleaned up the scene before she repositioned the victim's body is charged with murder

Sunday, July 21, 2024 - A 12-year-old girl in Tennessee has been charged with murder after she suffocated her cousin as the younger girl slept.
According to ABC News, a security camera recorded the
killing, inside the bedroom they shared on July 15 in Humboldt, Tennessee, the
county prosecutor said.
The recording shows the older child using bedding to
suffocate her cousin as the younger girl slept in the top bunk, Gibson District
Attorney Frederick Agee’s statement said. After the child died, “the juvenile
cleaned up the victim and repositioned her body,” Agee said.
A relative told WREG-TV in Memphis that the girls had been
arguing over an iPhone after coming from out of town to stay with their
grandmother.
The girl was charged with first-degree murder and tampering
with evidence after authorities obtained the video last Wednesday.
“I consider this to be one of the most disturbing violent
acts committed by either an adult or juvenile that my office has prosecuted,”
Agee wrote in the statement.
He said he would petition a judge to prosecute the girl, who
turns 13 later this month, in adult court, which would allow for “a lengthier
sentence, whether that will be through incarceration or supervision with
court-ordered conditions.”
