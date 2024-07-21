Twin sisters celebrate 100th birthday together (PHOTOs)







Sunday, July 21, 2024 - A pair of twin sisters from Michigan celebrated their 100th birthday together in good health.

Sisters Loris Pryor and Doris Ward were born during in 1924.

On Wednesday, July 17, they marked a century of life together.

“We are always together with everything. She ain’t go without me. I ain’t go without her. Always together,” Pryor said.

The twins celebrated over the weekend with a birthday party that brought out all their family and friends.





In total, they have nine children and have witnessed several generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“All I can say is that it’s a blessing to be here at 100 years old,” Ward said. “The good Lord blessed us to still see our family.”

Even after a full century, the twins still do everything together, including trips to the casino. But they say their favorite memories are of dancing.

“We did a lot of dancing,” Ward said.

“To live this long, I never thought it would happen or not happen. I never thought about it,” Pryor said.

The sisters say that living as long as they have is a gift.

“Life is very precious, or I wouldn’t be here. It’s just precious to live this long,” Pryor said.