ZAKAYO Shuka! You have no choice but to listen to Gen Zs now – UHURU tells RUTO as he supports the youth revolution 100%

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken his silence over the violent protests by the Gen Zs against President William Ruto’s Finance Bill which saw angry protesters overrun the security and occupy Parliament.
In a statement yesterday, Uhuru
told Ruto in no uncertain terms to climb down from his high horse and listen to
Kenyans before the situation degenerates into something else.
According to Uhuru, Ruto, and the
Kenya Kwanza leaders have no option but to listen to Kenyans because the power
they wield was donated to them by the people, and therefore they should listen
to them.
He advised elected leaders to
embrace dialogue and find solutions to the issues facing Kenyans.
According to Uhuru, listening
was not a choice for elected leaders but a mandate as he supported the ongoing
protests by disgruntled young Kenyans.
“At this trying time for our
Country, I want to remind all leaders that they were elected by the people.
Listening to the people is not a choice but a mandate enshrined in the
principles of our constitution and in the very basis and philosophy of
democracy.”
“Leaders must know that the
power and authority they have is donated to them by the people,” Uhuru stated.
The former President also
expressed his sympathies over the loss of lives that were witnessed in the
Tuesday protests.
Uhuru made the remarks shortly
after Ruto addressed the nation. In his address, Ruto expressed the Tuesday
events as treasonous.
Ruto alleged that the peaceful
protests had been hijacked by criminal elements adding that the government
would counter their actions.
