ZAKAYO Shuka! You have no choice but to listen to Gen Zs now – UHURU tells RUTO as he supports the youth revolution 100%





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken his silence over the violent protests by the Gen Zs against President William Ruto’s Finance Bill which saw angry protesters overrun the security and occupy Parliament.

In a statement yesterday, Uhuru told Ruto in no uncertain terms to climb down from his high horse and listen to Kenyans before the situation degenerates into something else.

According to Uhuru, Ruto, and the Kenya Kwanza leaders have no option but to listen to Kenyans because the power they wield was donated to them by the people, and therefore they should listen to them.

He advised elected leaders to embrace dialogue and find solutions to the issues facing Kenyans.

According to Uhuru, listening was not a choice for elected leaders but a mandate as he supported the ongoing protests by disgruntled young Kenyans.

“At this trying time for our Country, I want to remind all leaders that they were elected by the people. Listening to the people is not a choice but a mandate enshrined in the principles of our constitution and in the very basis and philosophy of democracy.”

“Leaders must know that the power and authority they have is donated to them by the people,” Uhuru stated.

The former President also expressed his sympathies over the loss of lives that were witnessed in the Tuesday protests.

"At this trying time for our Country, I want to remind all leaders that they were elected by the people.”

"Listening to the people is not a choice but a mandate enshrined in the principles of our constitution and in the very basis and philosophy of democracy," he stated.

Uhuru made the remarks shortly after Ruto addressed the nation. In his address, Ruto expressed the Tuesday events as treasonous.

Ruto alleged that the peaceful protests had been hijacked by criminal elements adding that the government would counter their actions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST