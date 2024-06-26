Molo MP and Finance Chair Kuria Kimani is regretting supporting RUTO’s Finance Bill as Gen Z protesters loot and torch his rural home

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - The wave of unrest swept through Nakuru County as demonstrators, led by Gen Zs, expressed anger and fury over President William Ruto's Finance Bill 2024.
The protest intensified,
culminating in the arson attack on the home of the Chairperson of the Finance
and Planning Committee of the National Assembly Kimani Kuria, who has been vocal
in supporting the bill.
The angry protesters looted and
set ablaze Kimani’s residence.
Earlier in the day, chaos
erupted in the Parliament after a group of anti-tax demonstrators stormed the
House.
The protesters, who had clashed
with police throughout the day, gained access to the Parliament Buildings via
Uhuru Highway shortly after lawmakers passed the highly contested Finance Bill.
The MPs, in a bid to escape the
escalating violence, evacuated to Bunge Towers through an underground channel
as police engaged the protesters.
The Finance Bill 2024,
spearheaded by President Ruto, has faced fierce opposition from many Kenyans
who view its tax proposals as punitive.
