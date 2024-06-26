ERIATA ESE reacts to reports that she got pregnant for a married man after announcing the birth of her child







Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Eriata Ese has reacted following claims that her baby daddy is a married man.

The Big Brother star announced on June 24, that she welcomed a child and she shared videos of her baby bump.





Following her announcement, reports emerged claiming she got pregnant for a married man which is why she hid her pregnancy and childbirth journey.

She denied this and insisted that she is not a husband snatcher.





She then warned that if the rumours persist, she will expose everything because she has evidence.





Despite her denial, fans have continued to make unverified claims that her baby daddy is still married to his wife and has not divorced her.



