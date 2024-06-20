ZAKAYO atashuka apende asipende as AU intervenes and criticizes RUTO over the contentious Finance Bill after Gen-Zs fury – Look!

Thursday, June 20, 2024 – The ongoing demonstrations against the Finance Bill by the Gen-Zs have attracted the attention of the African Union.
The African Union Commission on
Human Rights called on President William Ruto to explore alternative tax
options since Kenyans are unhappy with his new taxes.
In a statement, the union
criticized Ruto’s administration for adopting tax measures that would
directly affect the socioeconomic well-being of its citizens.
The Union noted the measures
proposed by the Finance Bill would affect most Kenyans and deprive them of
accessing their basic human needs.
According to the commission, the
increase in the cost of living, stagnant wages, and high unemployment rates had
exacerbated the struggles of ordinary citizens, contravening the principles of
social justice.
"The Commission has noted
the protests that have erupted in response to these tax policies, reflecting
the distress and economic hardship faced by many Kenyans," read part of
the statement by the AU.
As part of interventions to
mitigate the escalating stalemate between Kenyans and the government, the
AU called on both parties to engage in constructive and Inclusive dialogue.
The union also called on the
government to explore alternative measures to alleviate the financial burden on
ordinary citizens.
"Such measures could
include targeted subsidies for essential goods, tax relief for low-income
earners, and the implementation of robust social protection programs," the
commission proposed.
The commission further called on
the government to uphold the right to peaceful demonstrations as enshrined
under Article 11 of the African Charter.
"The Commission calls on
the Kenyan authorities to respect this right and to ensure that security forces
exercise restraint and uphold the highest standards of human rights when
managing public demonstrations."
AU also directed the immediate
release of individuals arrested for participating in peaceful protests.
Additionally, the government was
directed to immediately amend the provision that allows the revenue collection
agency to access individuals' financial records without prior notice.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
